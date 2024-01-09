en English
Business

ECOVACS Unveils New Handheld Stick Vacuum Cleaner in Move to Revolutionize Home Cleaning

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:24 pm EST
In a move that signals a significant leap in smart home cleaning technology, ECOVACS Group, a leading innovator in the field, has introduced its latest product – a handheld stick vacuum cleaner. This device, part of the DEEBOT X2 COMBO package, is designed to slot seamlessly into an auto-empty station, marking an exciting evolution in home cleaning solutions.

ECOVACS’ Commitment to Smart Home Cleaning

The launch of this new tool underscores ECOVACS’ dedication to revolutionizing the home cleaning experience. This commitment is not limited to harnessing cutting-edge technology alone. As stated by David Qian, CEO of ECOVACS ROBOTICS, the company’s objective extends beyond mere technical advancements. It is centered on liberating homeowners from the constraints of routine manual chores, thus, providing them with more time to indulge in their families, hobbies, and other leisurely activities.

Features of the New Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

The new handheld stick vacuum cleaner boasts a robust suction power of 8,000Pa. It is designed to provide an all-in-one cleaning solution, equipped with various attachments including a crevice tool, upholstery tool, and a multi-surface tool. Further enhancing its user-friendliness, both the robot vacuum and the handheld stick vacuum can be controlled by voice through the YIKO 2.0 voice control system.

ECOVACS’ Range of Robotic Solutions

ECOVACS Group continues to shape the future of home automation with its extensive array of robotic solutions. These include floor and window cleaners, air purifiers, and lawnmowers, all meticulously designed to simplify household tasks and offer homeowners much-needed respite. The DEEBOT X2 COMBO, in particular, also has the distinction of being the first DEEBOT with Matter certification, indicating its compatibility with any smart home device running on the Matter standard.

The DEEBOT X2 COMBO, including the new handheld stick vacuum, is available for purchase on the ECOVACS website at a price of $1,599.

Business
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

