ECOVACS Unveils New Handheld Stick Vacuum Cleaner in Move to Revolutionize Home Cleaning

In a move that signals a significant leap in smart home cleaning technology, ECOVACS Group, a leading innovator in the field, has introduced its latest product – a handheld stick vacuum cleaner. This device, part of the DEEBOT X2 COMBO package, is designed to slot seamlessly into an auto-empty station, marking an exciting evolution in home cleaning solutions.

ECOVACS’ Commitment to Smart Home Cleaning

The launch of this new tool underscores ECOVACS’ dedication to revolutionizing the home cleaning experience. This commitment is not limited to harnessing cutting-edge technology alone. As stated by David Qian, CEO of ECOVACS ROBOTICS, the company’s objective extends beyond mere technical advancements. It is centered on liberating homeowners from the constraints of routine manual chores, thus, providing them with more time to indulge in their families, hobbies, and other leisurely activities.

Features of the New Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

The new handheld stick vacuum cleaner boasts a robust suction power of 8,000Pa. It is designed to provide an all-in-one cleaning solution, equipped with various attachments including a crevice tool, upholstery tool, and a multi-surface tool. Further enhancing its user-friendliness, both the robot vacuum and the handheld stick vacuum can be controlled by voice through the YIKO 2.0 voice control system.

ECOVACS’ Range of Robotic Solutions

ECOVACS Group continues to shape the future of home automation with its extensive array of robotic solutions. These include floor and window cleaners, air purifiers, and lawnmowers, all meticulously designed to simplify household tasks and offer homeowners much-needed respite. The DEEBOT X2 COMBO, in particular, also has the distinction of being the first DEEBOT with Matter certification, indicating its compatibility with any smart home device running on the Matter standard.

The DEEBOT X2 COMBO, including the new handheld stick vacuum, is available for purchase on the ECOVACS website at a price of $1,599.