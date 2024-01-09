Ecovacs Breaks New Ground with Deebot X2 Combo at CES 2024

Ecovacs, a leading name in the home robotics industry, makes waves at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 with the introduction of its advanced robotic vacuum cleaner, the Deebot X2 Combo. This next-gen home cleaning solution is set to redefine standards, featuring a square design for superior coverage, an integrated mop, and a state-of-the-art docking station. The station serves multiple purposes, including charging the device, emptying the dustbin, and washing and drying the mops using hot water and air.

Enhanced Features and Smart Compatibility

The Deebot X2 Combo is equipped with the Yiko assistant, enabling voice command functionality for seamless operation. The device is also undergoing the process to receive Matter certification, a key step to ensuring its compatibility with various smart home platforms, including Apple Home. The Deebot X2 Combo holds an edge over its predecessor, the Deebot X2 Omni, with the inclusion of a detachable handheld stick vacuum. This stick vacuum can be charged within the docking station and is equipped with various cleaning attachments for comprehensive cleaning.

Transforming the Home Cleaning Experience

David Qian, the Vice Chairman of ECOVACS Group and CEO of ECOVACS ROBOTICS, emphasized the company’s unwavering commitment to revolutionizing the smart home cleaning experience. The goal is to liberate homeowners from manual chores and augment their leisure time. Priced at $1,599, the Deebot X2 Combo stands as a testament to this commitment, integrating various aspects of home cleaning into a single, user-friendly device.

Additional Products Unveiled

Ecovacs didn’t stop at the Deebot X2 Combo. It further showcased the Winbot W2 Omni window cleaning robot that boasts smart navigation capabilities. Additionally, the Goat GX-600, a robotic lawn mower utilizing proprietary navigation technology, was unveiled. While the Goat GX-600’s price remains undisclosed, it is slated to hit the US market this spring, marking another step towards transforming home maintenance.