Economic Predictors: Are Recession Indicators Still Reliable?

Against a backdrop of economic forecasts predicting a downturn, the economy has resiliently defied these prognoses with robust consumer activity, a thriving job market, and an AI-fueled market rally. Despite a merciless 2023, the real estate sector could witness signs of relief in 2024 with declining mortgage rates. Amidst this, the consumer discretionary index has soared over 40% this year, signifying consumer confidence. However, recent industry insider commentary paints a picture of a discerning consumer, as evidenced by a rise in credit card delinquencies and financial pressure on low- to moderate-income consumers.

Traditional Recession Indicators: A Failing Litmus Test?

The article brings to light the debate on the credibility of traditional recession indicators such as the inverted yield curve, which are struggling to explicate the present economic situation. The brain behind the inverted yield curve, Professor Campbell Harvey, acknowledges that while the indicator has been a reliable predictor of past recessions, it may be sending false alarms in the current scenario. He attributes this anomaly to the strength of consumer balance sheets and a robust labor market demand. However, he does caution that the US may be on the brink of a mild recession if the Federal Reserve continues to hike rates.

Wall Street’s Predictions: Off the Mark?

As 2022 drew to a close, Wall Street was enveloped in a somber mood, preparing for an anticipated recession. Major firms like Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, and Goldman Sachs were all forecasting market downturns. But the economic landscape has not followed the script. Stocks, instead of slumping, have demonstrated resilience and bonds have failed to rally as the Federal Reserve supposedly steered the US into a recession. The Conference Board’s Leading Economic Index, another traditional indicator, has been signaling a recession for 19 consecutive months, adding to the uncertainty about the future of the U.S. economy.

The Streaming Industry: A Shift in Priorities

The piece also highlights a marked shift in the priorities of the streaming industry. From focusing on subscriber growth, the industry is now prioritizing profitability, raising prices, and cutting costs. This shift has ignited a heated debate on the future course of the streaming and media industry at large.