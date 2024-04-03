Eclipse Glasses Demand Soars: American Paper Optics Ramps Up Production, Battles Fakes

As the total solar eclipse approaches North America, American Paper Optics shifts its focus from 3D to eclipse glasses, aiming to meet the skyrocketing demand while fighting against counterfeit products. The Tennessee-based company, traditionally known for producing 3D glasses, has adapted its manufacturing process to produce eclipse glasses, crucial for safe solar eclipse viewing. With a projection of selling 75 million pairs this year, the company has tripled its staff and increased its production capacity to manufacture about 1.5 million pairs daily, addressing the challenges posed by counterfeit glasses with its Core Four guidelines.

From Optical Joy to Solar Safety

John Jerrit, President and CEO of American Paper Optics, describes the company's pivot to eclipse glasses production as gearing up for "the equivalent of 30 Super Bowls." The switch involves replacing the polarized 3D lenses with International Organization for Standardization (ISO)-certified lenses capable of protecting eyes from the sun's harmful rays during an eclipse. This year's special emphasis on combating counterfeit glasses comes from a commitment to ensuring public safety, as fake products can lead to severe eye damage.

Combating Counterfeits with Core Four

To tackle the issue of counterfeit glasses, American Paper Optics has introduced the Core Four guidelines—a set of criteria designed to help consumers identify authentic, safe eclipse glasses. These guidelines focus on elements like proper labeling and manufacturing standards, all aimed at preventing eye injuries during the eclipse. Despite the challenges, the company remains dedicated to providing safe viewing experiences, leveraging partnerships with major retailers and offering direct-to-consumer options online.

The Eclipse Economy: A Boom for Business

The impending solar eclipse not only brings a celestial spectacle but also a significant economic opportunity for businesses like American Paper Optics. The company's experience in supplying glasses for the 2017 eclipse has positioned it as a leading supplier this year, with an expected sale of 75 million pairs. This astronomical demand highlights the importance of ensuring product safety and authenticity in the eclipse economy, where the excitement can unfortunately attract counterfeiters.

The surge in demand for eclipse glasses underscores the public's enthusiasm for the upcoming solar eclipse while highlighting the challenges of ensuring safety and combating counterfeit products. American Paper Optics' efforts to increase production and educate consumers on identifying authentic glasses play a crucial role in protecting millions of eyes. As the eclipse draws near, the company's commitment to quality and safety shines as brightly as the celestial event it aims to safely share with the world.