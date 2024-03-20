ECB's Lagarde Says No Pre-Commitment to Further Rate Cuts Beyond Likely June Move

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said that while a rate cut is likely in June, the bank cannot commit to further reductions in borrowing costs, emphasizing a data-dependent approach in monetary policy decisions.

Lagarde's Remarks on Policy Outlook and Uncertainty

Speaking at a conference in Frankfurt, Lagarde emphasized the importance of data in shaping policy decisions, highlighting that the ECB's stance will depend on evolving economic indicators. She underscored the need for flexibility and responsiveness to new information, indicating that a clear rate path cannot be predetermined beyond the anticipated initial rate cut.

Debate on ECB's Rate Unwinding and Future Policy Direction

As discussions intensify on the ECB's future monetary policy trajectory, officials' views vary on the pace of unwinding the bank's historic rate hikes and the eventual level of borrowing costs. While some, like Greece's Yannis Stournaras, foresee a series of rate cuts in line with market expectations, others, such as ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos, advocate for policy adjustments based on evolving data.

Assessment of Economic Indicators and Inflation Outlook

Lagarde emphasized the significance of upcoming data releases on wages, productivity, and corporate profit margins in guiding future rate decisions.

She highlighted the alignment between underlying inflation and ECB projections as a key factor in determining the timing and extent of policy adjustments, emphasizing the importance of robust transmission mechanisms.