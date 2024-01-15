en English
Business

ECB Poised for Multiple Interest Rate Cuts as Inflation Retreats

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:42 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 1:02 am EST
ECB Poised for Multiple Interest Rate Cuts as Inflation Retreats

Amid the economic turbulence of 2024, the European Central Bank (ECB) is poised to lower interest rates four times this year, a move anticipated as inflation rates retreat faster than previously expected. A recent poll of economists by Bloomberg predicts that the ECB will introduce cuts of 25 basis points beginning in June, with further reductions to follow in September, October, and December. This will bring the deposit rate down to 3%, marking a crucial shift in the economic landscape.

Contrasting Predictions and Market Expectations

This latest forecast represents a notable increase from last month’s survey, which predicted one fewer rate cut. However, it’s still more conservative than the expectations of market investors, who anticipate as many as six cuts starting as early as April. The divergence in these predictions underscores the volatile and unpredictable nature of the current economic climate.

ECB’s Stance Amid Growing Speculations

In the face of these speculations, ECB’s chief economist, Philip Lane, emphasized that the central bank will have key data by June to decide on the first cut in what is likely to be a series of interest rate reductions. However, he warned against moving too quickly, suggesting that such haste may prove self-defeating. These comments reflect the ECB’s cautious approach to policy changes, a stance driven by concerns that premature rate reductions could lead to a resurgence of inflation.

Broader Financial Landscape

While the ECB’s anticipated rate cuts are a major point of focus, the financial landscape is marked by other significant developments. Barclays has suggested that the ECB might cut interest rates more aggressively than anticipated. Conversely, ECB’s Villeroy insists that rate cuts will happen this year. Additionally, ECB’s Centeno hinted that decisions could come before May, while ECB’s Schnabel believes it’s too early to discuss interest-rate cuts.

Meanwhile, the financial world grapples with a potential $2 trillion debt problem in the bond market. High-profile global economic scenarios, such as the Taiwan 2024 Election Results and the impact of Boeing’s challenges on its legacy, also add to the complexity of the financial landscape.

Business Europe
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

