Business

EBA Updates Reporting Requirements Ahead of FRTB Implementation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:38 pm EST
EBA Updates Reporting Requirements Ahead of FRTB Implementation

The European Banking Authority (EBA) has recently announced revisions to the reporting requirements for market risk in anticipation of the implementation of the Fundamental Review of the Trading Book (FRTB) within the European Union. This move is set to provide comprehensive insights into the own funds requirements when adopting alternative approaches such as the Alternative Standardised Approach (ASA) and the Alternative Internal Model Approach (AIMA) to market risk. The key changes include the inclusion of reports on the reclassification of financial instruments between the banking book and the trading book.

Deepening Transparency and Rigour

These amendments build upon the high-level data that has been gathered on the ASA since 2021, now necessitating detailed information about the specific instruments and positions that are governed by the ASA and AIMA. In an effort to streamline this process, the EBA has introduced a simplified template for capturing data related to the reclassification of instruments between books.

Enforcement and Compliance

The revised reporting standards are set to become mandatory from the report bearing the reference date of 31 March 2025, with the exception of the requirements for reporting reclassifications. These reporting requirements are drawn from Article 430 of the Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR) and have been modified to align with the forthcoming amendments under CRR3.

Integration and Alignment

The new amendments are slated to shift current reporting obligations from the ITS on specific reporting requirements for market risk (Regulation (EU) 2021/451) to the ITS on Supervisory Reporting (Regulation (EU) 2021/453). As part of release v3.5 of the EBA reporting framework, the updated data point model, validation rules, and XBRL taxonomy will be made public by the EBA.

Business Europe
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

