Automotive

Eastern Western Motor Group Launches Barnett’s Toyota Dealership in Perth

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:46 am EST
Perth motorists can now experience a new dimension of automotive retail with the inauguration of Eastern Western Motor Group’s Barnett’s Toyota dealership on Dunkeld Road. The dealership, the only dedicated Toyota center in the city, stands as a testament to the Group’s £20 million investment that also includes the development of new centers in Dundee and is projected to create approximately 90 jobs.

The New Toyota Destination

The freshly launched Barnett’s Toyota Perth houses an expansive range of models, offering options for every kind of driver. From the compact Aygo X and the popular Corolla and Yaris, to the crossover SUVs like the Yaris Cross and C-HR, the dealership has something for everyone. For those seeking cutting-edge electric technology, the bZ4X is available, while off-road enthusiasts can opt for the robust Land Cruiser. Speed fans will be drawn to the GR Yaris, GR Supra, and GR 86. Prospective buyers can also benefit from retailer deposit contributions of up to £1,500.

Championing Eco-Friendly Motoring

The dealership offers an appealing proposition to those intrigued by eco-friendly motoring. Toyota’s pioneering hybrid technology, developed since the 90s, is prominently showcased. This technology has been instrumental in saving over 120 million tonnes of CO2 over the past 23 years. The hybrid cars offer the dual advantage of alternating between electric and petrol, resulting in up to 50% of driving time on electric power, significantly cutting down emissions and fuel expenses.

Commitment to Local Community and Future Plans

Group Managing Director Keith Duncan, a Dundee native, highlighted the Group’s dedication to the local area. He hinted at further expansions, including additional developments at the Fife Motor Village and potential expansions in Dundee, underlining the Group’s commitment to fostering local economy and jobs.

In related news, Lighthouse Canton and NH Absolute Return Partners (NHARP) have committed to co-invest USD 20 million in the Indian private debt space, aiming to stimulate growth in small finance, fintech, B2B commerce, and agricultural finance sectors. Meanwhile, WattEV secured a total of $75.6 million from the U.S. Federal Highway Administration to build three additional commercial electric truck charging depots in California, further propelling the shift towards zero-emission transport solutions.

Automotive Business
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

