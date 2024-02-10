East West University Job Fair: Opening Doors for 3000+ Graduates

Breaking Barriers: East West University's Job Fair Opens Doors for Over 3000 Graduates

In the heart of Dhaka, Aftabnagar's East West University (EWU) campus buzzed with anticipation and excitement on February 10, 2024. The reason? A day-long 'Job Fair and Career Search' event that brought together 87 national and international companies and over 3000 graduates eager to embark on their professional journeys.

A Bridge Between Academia and Industry

The event commenced with an inspiring inaugural ceremony, graced by eminent personalities such as Syed Manzur Elahi, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees at EWU and Chairman of Apex Group, Prof. Dr. Mohammed Farashuddin, Chief Adviser of EWU and former Governor of Bangladesh Bank, Stephen F. Ibelli, Public Affairs Counselor of the US Embassy in Bangladesh, Prof. Shams Rahman, Vice-Chancellor, EWU, and Prof. Dr. Farhana Ferdousi, Chairperson, Department of Business Administration, EWU.

Addressing the crowd, Syed Manzur Elahi expressed his pride in EWU's efforts to connect students with potential employers. "This job fair is a testament to our commitment to prepare our students for the real world," he said. "By fostering relationships between academia and industry, we ensure that our graduates are well-equipped to contribute to Bangladesh's economic growth."

Sharing his thoughts, Stephen F. Ibelli encouraged Bangladeshi students to apply for jobs not only within their home country but also at the US embassy and associated institutions. "The world is becoming increasingly interconnected, and it's essential for young professionals to gain international experience," he stated. "I hope that events like this job fair will inspire more students to explore opportunities beyond their borders."

A Sea of Opportunities

As the inaugural ceremony concluded, the atmosphere at the job fair was electric. Graduates from various disciplines navigated through an ocean of booths, engaging in conversations with recruiters, and submitting resumes. Companies such as Unilever, Grameenphone, Beximco, and Microsoft showcased their diverse career prospects, while students displayed their skills, knowledge, and passion.

For many attendees, the job fair represented a golden opportunity to secure a coveted position in their desired field. "I've been waiting for this event since my third year at EWU," shared Maliha, a Computer Science graduate. "The exposure to so many companies under one roof is incredible. I've already had some promising discussions, and I'm hopeful that I'll land a job that aligns with my interests and career goals."

A Link to the Future

As the sun set on the bustling EWU campus, the 'Job Fair and Career Search' event came to a close, leaving behind a wave of optimism and anticipation. The event had not only provided a platform for graduates to connect with potential employers but also served as a reminder of the importance of bridging the gap between academia and industry.

Reflecting on the day's success, Prof. Shams Rahman, Vice-Chancellor of EWU, shared his vision for the future. "Our mission is to empower our students with the skills and knowledge they need to excel in their careers," he said. "By hosting events like this job fair, we're creating a link between our university and the corporate world, ensuring that our graduates are well-prepared to face the challenges and opportunities of the global marketplace."

As the last booths were dismantled and the final resumes exchanged hands, it was evident that East West University's 'Job Fair and Career Search' event had achieved its goal of connecting aspiring professionals with the opportunities they seek. In the words of Syed Manzur Elahi, "This is just the beginning of a brighter future for our students and for Bangladesh."