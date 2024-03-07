East of Scotland Colour Print Bolsters Presence with Three Highland Acquisitions

East of Scotland Colour Print, the parent company of Dundee's Winter and Simpson and Barr Printers, has strategically expanded its portfolio by acquiring A4 Design and Print, Highland Print and Design in Inverness, and Moravian Digital Press in Elgin.

This move is part of the company's ambitious plan to remain at the forefront of the Scottish print industry, following the retirement of David Ritchie, the former owner of the newly acquired businesses. With these acquisitions, East of Scotland Colour Print aims to enhance its service offerings and strengthen its position in the Highlands.

Strategic Expansion in the Highlands

The acquisition process began about six months ago when East of Scotland Colour Print was informed of David Ritchie's retirement plans. After negotiations, the company successfully completed the full share purchase of A4 Design and Print and Moravian Digital Press, retaining its seven staff members.

Additionally, the purchase of Highland Print and Design's order book and goodwill was finalized, with its two employees, Douglas Greig and his wife, integrating into A4. Douglas Greig will assume the role of general manager for both A4 and Moravian. This strategic expansion not only secures employment in the Highlands but also centralizes previously outsourced work to the Dundee print facility.

Enhancing Service and Coverage

Michael Crichton, Operations Manager at Winter and Simpson, highlighted the benefits these acquisitions bring to the Dundee firms, particularly in serving existing customers in the Highlands. The goal is to focus on retaining and expanding the customer base in the area, with plans to extend the business reach as far as Aberdeen.

The addition of these Highland companies provides East of Scotland Colour Print with a valuable foothold in the region, facilitating the delivery of services and support to clients in these locales.

Investment in Growth and Technology

East of Scotland Colour Print's commitment to growth is further evidenced by its recent investment of £1.5 million in new machinery at its main Dundee printing facilities. This investment, coupled with the acquisition of the Highland businesses, positions the group for significant expansion, aiming to increase its annual turnover from around £4.5 million to £5.5 million.

The expanded group now employs 62 staff across its production facilities and remote offices, underscoring its role as a major player in the Scottish print industry.

These strategic acquisitions by East of Scotland Colour Print not only underscore the company's commitment to growth and service excellence but also highlight the importance of adaptability and strategic planning in the print industry.

By consolidating its presence in the Highlands and investing in technology, East of Scotland Colour Print is well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of its customers and navigate the challenges of the digital era. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the company, promising enhanced service capabilities and a stronger market position in Scotland.