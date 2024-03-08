East Lancashire's TSG Proposes Landmark Office Complex Amid Record Sales Surge

The Senator Group (TSG), a leading office furniture manufacturer in East Lancashire, is making headlines with its ambitious proposal to construct a new 'landark' office complex at its Huncoat Business Park location. Following a year of unprecedented growth, with sales soaring by over 30% to reach a £215 million turnover in 2022, TSG has officially submitted a planning application to Hyndburn Council. This new development, planned for the site off Newhouse Road in Huncoat, aims to cater to the burgeoning needs of the firm, signaling a significant expansion and modernization of its existing facilities.

Advertisment

Strategic Expansion and Modernization

In the face of remarkable growth, TSG is looking to further solidify its presence in Lancashire by adding an expansive office complex to one of its seven sites in the region. The proposed development is set to include a new extension to the manufacturing facility, providing much-needed office space, an expanded canteen area, external terrace space, undercroft car parking, and associated external works. This move is part of TSG's strategy to accommodate its increasing staff and operational requirements, following the demolition of a two-storey brick-built office facility and smoking shelters currently on the site.

Design and Accessibility

Advertisment

The design and access statement accompanying TSG's application highlights the intention for the office complex to become a 'landmark building' within the Huncoat Business Park. Emphasizing contemporary design and the use of materials that reflect the local context, the proposed building aims to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the business park. Additionally, the development is designed to be accessible, with the inclusion of undercroft parking, a new lift for access to the first-floor offices and external terrace area, and increased car and motorcycle parking spaces to minimize the impact on existing parking areas.

Community and Environmental Considerations

Located in a strategic employment site allocation within Hyndburn, the new office complex is not only poised to bolster TSG's operational capacity but also contribute to the local economy by providing a modern workplace environment. The inclusion of green walling and other greenery in the external decking area underscores TSG's commitment to creating a space of well-being for staff and visitors. By integrating these environmental and community-focused elements, TSG aims to set a new standard for office complex development in the region.

This ambitious proposal from The Senator Group reflects not only the company's remarkable growth but also its vision for the future. As the planning application moves through the necessary channels, the potential impacts of this development are vast, promising to enhance the local economy, create a more sustainable and pleasant working environment, and solidify TSG's position as a leader in the office furniture manufacturing industry. With such a significant project on the horizon, the eyes of East Lancashire and beyond will be watching closely.