East Atlanta Food Halls We Suki Suki and Qommunity Shut Down Amid Health Permit Dispute

East Atlanta Village food hubs We Suki Suki and the adjoining Qommunity food hall have closed unexpectedly, following a contentious investigation by the DeKalb County Public Health's Environmental Health Division. Owner Quynh "Q" Trinh announced the abrupt closure on Feb. 28, leading to the eviction of two tenants and the sale of the businesses amidst a whirlwind of accusations and legal uncertainties.

Permit Problems Prompt Closure

The closures were sparked by a surprise visit from health inspectors questioning the operational permits of Trinh's establishments. Trinh, who has been battling permit issues with DeKalb County Public Health for years, was accused of operating an unlicensed shared kitchen, a claim she disputes citing permits from 2012 and 2015. Despite passing previous health inspections, the Feb. 28 visit suggested the businesses might not comply with state guidelines, leading to a potential permit suspension.

Immediate Impact on Tenants

The fallout was swift for tenants Tony's Chicago Beef and Ruki's Kitchen, who were evicted without notice. Owner communications were fraught, with Trinh citing health department pressures and later threatening bankruptcy and ownership changes via text messages. The tenants, left scrambling, disputed the lack of formal eviction notice and proper procedure, revealing the chaotic situation's impact on their livelihoods and the lack of transparency and cooperation from Trinh.

Future Uncertain for East Atlanta Eateries

While Trinh has announced plans to sell We Suki Suki and Qommunity, promising new management and operational shifts, the legality of these transfers remains in question. The affected tenants and the East Atlanta community are left to navigate the aftermath of the closures, with the future of these beloved local food hubs hanging in the balance. As legal and health department investigations continue, the story of We Suki Suki and Qommunity serves as a cautionary tale of the complexities of food service regulations and the dramatic effects on small businesses.