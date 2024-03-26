EABL Refutes Accusations from KO African Originals of Unfair Business Practices and Smear Campaigns

Amid a brewing controversy, East African Breweries Limited (EABL) finds itself at the center of serious allegations made by Nairobi-based start-up African Originals. The latter accuses the brewing giant of unethical business tactics, including product imitation and orchestrating negative social media campaigns. EABL, however, staunchly denies these accusations, emphasizing its long-standing commitment to fair competition and ethical business conduct.

Accusations and Denials

The dispute surfaced when African Originals, known for its 'Kenyan Originals' range of ciders, gins, and iced teas, accused EABL of a series of unethical practices. These included sponsoring social media influencers to run smear campaigns alleging health issues from consuming their products, encouraging supermarket staff to sideline their products, and directly copying their product line. In response, EABL released a statement dismissing these claims as "false, defamatory, and lacking any evidence." The company stressed its adherence to ethical business practices and fair competition, a principle it claims is deeply embedded in its operations and engagement with partners, including influencers.

Previous Controversies and Ethical Business Commitment

This isn't the first time EABL has been embroiled in controversy. The company previously clashed with Keroche Breweries over bottle usage and faced scrutiny from the Senate for alleged unfair trade practices. Despite these challenges, EABL maintains that it operates within the bounds of ethical business practices, distinguishing itself by its commitment to integrity and fair competition. The company has called for African Originals to retract their allegations, asserting its readiness to defend its position and reputation vigorously.

Market Impact and Stakeholder Trust

EABL, as the region’s largest brewer and a significant player on the Nairobi Securities Exchange, understands the importance of stakeholder trust and reputation. The ongoing dispute with African Originals highlights the competitive tensions within Kenya's beverage industry and raises questions about the extent of fair competition. As EABL works to clear its name, the incident serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between competition and ethical business conduct, with implications for both industry practices and consumer perceptions.

This brewing controversy underscores the complexities of business ethics in the competitive beverage industry. As EABL seeks to reaffirm its commitment to ethical practices, the outcome of this dispute will likely influence public perceptions and industry standards in Kenya and beyond. Stakeholders await further developments, hoping for a resolution that reinforces the principles of fair competition and ethical business practices.