€7 Million Projects at Donegal Piers Greenlit with Foreshore Licenses

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:25 am EST
In a significant development for Donegal’s maritime infrastructure, foreshore licenses have now been officially granted to conduct operations worth over €7 million on various piers across the county. These critical projects at Burtonport, Bunbeg, Glengad, and Rathmullan have been waiting in the wings, hinged on the approval of these licenses.

Ensuring the Timely Commencement of Projects

With the licenses now signed, a stringent deadline looms ahead. To ensure the allocated funding, it is crucial the construction activities commence before the cut-off date of November 2023. The ticking clock adds an element of urgency to these projects.

Call for Assurances

In light of the developments, Councillor Micheal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig has stepped forward to voice concerns regarding the timely commencement and funding of these projects. He has made a direct plea to Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue, asking for assurances that the projects will not face undue delays or financial shortfalls.

Implications and Expectations

The signing of these licenses and the subsequent commencement of the projects hold significant implications for Donegal’s maritime infrastructure. If carried out as planned, these projects promise to bring about considerable improvements to the county’s piers, positively impacting local communities and businesses. As such, the expectation and anticipation surrounding these projects are high, with all eyes on the Marine Minister to deliver on these assurances.

Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

