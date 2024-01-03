en English
E-Identification and Digital Twins: Embracing the Future of Digital Identity

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:08 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 5:21 am EST
E-Identification and Digital Twins: Embracing the Future of Digital Identity

2023: A pivotal year in the recognition of e-identification’s role within the broader context of digital identity for citizens and organizations. It became clear that e-identification is just one aspect of creating digital twins, a process that involves accessing verified data from both public and private sectors without the need for technical integrations.

Self-Sovereign Identity: The Backbone of Ethical AI

This concept is deeply rooted in Self-sovereign Identity (SSI), which not only facilitates the creation of digital identities but is also seen as the backbone for developing more efficient, privacy-focused, and ethical AI solutions. The EU-driven consensus underscored that organizational ID-wallets are essential for delivering data for citizens’ and organizations’ life events, as stipulated by GDPR Article 20.

The EWC-consortium and the Future of Productivity

Under the leadership of the Nordics, the EU-funded EWC-consortium is prioritizing this crucial step toward enhanced productivity. With a potential increase in GDP by 3-6%, as per McKinsey, the consortium is also working to improve cross-sector, transnational services.

2024: A Year of Realization and Responsibility

As we look ahead to 2024, a significant realization is expected among central and local governments regarding their responsibility to accelerate the transition to trust infrastructure. This will involve issuing a variety of credentials to facilitate access to necessary data for life events, creating a demand surge from both private enterprises and the public sector. This demand will encourage organizations to appreciate the benefits of exchanging verified data and to issue their credentials through interoperable ID applications.

Banks are urged to take a proactive stance in this transition, to either lead in the adoption or risk being left behind. As we step into a new era of digital identity, the potential for efficiency, privacy, and ethical AI solutions is immense.

Business Europe Science & Technology
Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

