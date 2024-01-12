en English
Business

Dyson Loses EU Legal Battle Over Vacuum Energy Labels, Fails to Secure €176.1M Claim

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:24 am EST
In a decade-long legal standoff, British technology company Dyson has suffered a defeat against the European Union (EU) over energy labels for vacuum cleaners. The company had claimed damages worth 176.1 million euros, asserting that the EU’s energy label tests were flawed and disproportionately advantaged vacuum cleaners with bags over Dyson’s bagless models. However, the court has now ruled against Dyson’s claim for compensation.

Decade-Long Dispute

The contention, which has been ongoing for over ten years, was based on Dyson’s claim that the tests used to determine vacuum cleaners’ energy efficiency did not accurately reflect real-life conditions. According to Dyson, these tests were conducted with empty bags and thus did not account for the loss of suction and increased energy consumption as the bags filled. This, Dyson argued, misrepresented the performance of its bagless vacuums and misguided consumers.

Dismissed Appeal

The EU’s highest court dismissed an appeal made by Dyson for 176 million euros in compensation from the European Commission for alleged losses due to EU energy labelling rules. The court upheld the judgment of the General Court, effectively dismissing Dyson’s case for compensation. The Commission welcomed the judgment, emphasizing that it did not challenge the general effectiveness of the EU’s energy efficiency policy.

Final Verdict

The ruling concludes this long-standing dispute without awarding the company the compensation it sought. Dyson described the ruling as ‘perverse’, indicating the company’s disagreement and disappointment with the decision. The outcome underscores the intricacies of energy efficiency regulations and their potential implications on businesses and consumers alike. As the dust settles on this legal saga, the verdict serves as a reminder of the complexities and challenges inherent in the evolving landscape of energy efficiency and consumer technology.

Business Europe
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

