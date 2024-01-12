en English
Business

Dyson Loses €176.1 Million Damages Claim Against European Union

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:48 am EST
Dyson Loses €176.1 Million Damages Claim Against European Union

Technology giant Dyson has suffered a legal defeat in a €176.1 million claim for damages against the European Union. The British company’s decade-long dispute revolved around what it deemed as misleading energy labels that provided a skewed advantage to its competitors. The General Court of the European Union, however, has dismissed Dyson’s claim, stating the lack of a causal link between the regulation and the alleged financial damages.

A Dispute Over Energy Labels

The roots of this conflict trace back to the EU’s energy label tests. Dyson held that these tests, conducted with empty vacuum cleaners, did not replicate real-life usage. The company argued that this methodology favored bagged models, putting its bagless machines at a disadvantage. Dyson contended that this misrepresentation translated into significant financial losses for the company.

Dismissal of Dyson’s Claim

Despite the claim, the General Court of the European Union has dismissed Dyson’s appeal for compensation. The court concluded that Dyson failed to establish a direct link between the EU’s regulation and the purported harm. The court’s decision centered around the notion that the European Commission ‘did not commit a sufficiently serious breach of EU law’, thereby denying the compensation claim.

Dyson’s Stance Post-Ruling

Reacting to the ruling, Dyson has expressed its disappointment, stating that the result sets an unfairly high bar for manufacturers harmed by what they perceive as the EU’s illegal actions. Despite the setback, Dyson remains a key player in the technology and home appliance industry, renowned for its innovative products such as vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, and hair care appliances.

Business Europe
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

