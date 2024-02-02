DXC Technology Earnings Call: Q3 FY2024 Performance and Leadership Transition

DXC Technology unveiled its Q3 FY2024 performance and leadership transition during the company's earnings call. The company's solid performance met or surpassed guidance ranges, with organic revenue growth, adjusted EBIT margin, and non-GAAP EPS. Furthermore, DXC reported a substantial rise in free cash flow compared to the previous year. John Sweeney, Vice President of Investor Relations, spearheaded the call, which featured webcast slides.

Raul J. Fernandez's Introduction as the President and CEO

During the call, Raul J. Fernandez was introduced as the new President and CEO, succeeding the Interim CEO. A strong advocate for service delivery excellence, Fernandez stressed on the need for intensifying execution and performance. He expressed his dedication to fully executing the company's operational model, enhancing sales execution, and effectively portraying DXC's six distinct offerings and their value to customers. Fernandez also pledged to maintain open communication with employees and customers to boost the company's performance.

DXC's Business Performance Details

The earnings call provided insights into DXC's business performance across Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), including Analytics Engineering, Applications, Insurance Software and BPS, Security, Cloud ITO, and Modern Workplace. Examples of DXC's influence, such as assistance to a German auto manufacturer with autonomous driving and services for 80% of Fortune 500 insurance companies were given. The financial focus was on improving the business mix, decreasing low-margin resale revenue, and bolstering service levels related to AI and automation.

Financial Objectives and Future Outlook

Rob Del Bene, EVP and CFO, concluded the call by delving deeper into the financials and reaffirming the company's financial objectives. These included maintaining investment grade credit, reinvesting in the business, and executing capital allocation strategies such as buybacks. DXC had returned $252 million to shareholders through share buybacks in Q3 FY24, reducing DXC shares by 5.8%.