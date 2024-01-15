Dwindling European Gas Reserves Spark Concerns Amid Cold Weather

European underground gas reserves have dipped below 80%, standing at 79.72%, amid the region’s cold weather. This decrease is significant when compared to the same period in 2023 and 2020. However, it remains 11 percentage points above the five-year average. The depletion of gas reserves and the consequent escalating gas prices are becoming a cause for concern.

Ukrainian GTS Operator and Gazprom’s Dispute

The Ukrainian Gas Transit System Operator (OGTSU) reported that it had accepted a gas transit order from Gazprom for 40.5 million cubic meters through the Sudzha gas measuring station. However, it refused the order via the Sokhranovka GIS, declaring force majeure due to lack of control over the Novopskov compressor station. Gazprom contests this force majeure, maintaining that there are no valid grounds for it.

Spot Gas Prices and Wind Generation

In response to the colder than usual weather forecasts for January 2024, spot gas prices in Europe have risen by 4%. This price increase is a direct consequence of the drop in gas reserves in the region. Meanwhile, wind generation has accounted for an average of 20% of Europe’s electricity needs since January, indicating a fluctuation from the previous year’s figures.

LNG Market and U.S. Storage Facilities

The LNG market reveals a price disparity between Asia and Europe, with February futures trading higher in Asia. European LNG terminals have been operating below full capacity, further complicating the energy situation. On a brighter note, in the U.S., gas reserves in storage facilities have decreased during the last reporting week but remain 15 percentage points above the five-year average. This reflects the country’s increased gas exports, providing a cushion against the global energy crisis.