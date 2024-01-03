Dundee’s Eastern Quarter: A Vision for Urban Transformation

The city of Dundee is poised to pivot its focus towards the Eastern Quarter, as part of the City Centre Strategic Investment Plan (CCSIP). This move, set to span over the next five years, aims to revitalise this area with an influx of activities and long-term investments, primarily funded through external sources. A crucial part of this proposal is a £1 million programme designed to enhance the streetscape in Commercial Street and Murraygate. The overarching objective is to transform Dundee city centre into an irresistible haunt for locals and tourists alike, while taking note of the daunting challenges currently besieging traditional High Street shopping.

The Eastern Quarter: A Beacon of Transformation

As the primary focus of the CCSIP, the Eastern Quarter is poised to address a multitude of opportunities and challenges. This includes a provision for short-term support for the Wellgate Centre and a contemplation of its future prospects. The potential for incorporating a Low Emission Zone to boost pedestrian access is also on the table, reflecting Dundee’s commitment to sustainable urban development.

Leveraging Design for Urban Revitalisation

In a bid to leverage Dundee’s status as a UNESCO City of Design, the masterplan for the Eastern Quarter is set to address the city centre’s challenges through a design-driven transformation. This includes a strategic approach to reutilising deteriorating structures such as the King’s Theatre, thereby breathing new life into these historic landmarks.

Progress in Motion

Since the approval of the CCSIP in October 2022, several developments have already set things in motion. This includes a pilot for managing commercial waste in the city centre, a series of shopfront enhancements, and the establishment of a green transport hub and spokes. These efforts testify to Dundee’s commitment to transform the Eastern Quarter into an urban haven that balances heritage and modernity.