Dundalk FC Representative Addresses Concerns about Oriel Park Facilities

At a recent Q&A session, a Dundalk FC supporter, David Lennon, voiced concerns about the unavailability of certain facilities at Oriel Park during a pre-season friendly match against Longford Town. The Lilywhite Lounge and the Enda McGuill Suite, both popular club facilities, were closed, and there was no shop for food and drinks.

Club's Response to the Concerns

In response to these concerns, a club representative, Ainscough, expressed a desire to open these facilities more frequently. His intention is twofold - to benefit the community that supports the team and to enhance the overall team experience. Ainscough, who is new to managing these aspects of the club, is actively examining his options. He is considering the possibility of hiring a third party to oversee operations or even assuming a more direct role himself.

Learning from Past Experiences

With a background that includes experience from an amateur club in America, Ainscough is confident in his ability to navigate these challenges. He also has resources at his disposal, such as the expertise of a family friend who is well-versed in the business of professional sports concessions. Ainscough's aim is to professionalize the club's concessions and potentially expand their availability beyond just game nights.

Transforming Oriel Park into a Community Hub

Ainscough also mentioned that the club currently hosts activities like a lotto night on Mondays and has ambitions to transform the venue into a community hub. This move would not only serve to engage the community but also to generate additional revenue for the club.

In parallel news, the club has also decided to replace the playing surface at Oriel Park with a FieldTurf artificial surface. The Chief Operating Officer, Martin Connolly, cited the demands on the pitch and the need to share facilities with other teams as reasons for this shift. The practical challenges of maintaining a grass pitch were also highlighted, making the transition to an artificial surface a more feasible option.