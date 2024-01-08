Dulsco Group Brings Eco-Friendly Dry Washing to UAE Aviation with Assured Aviation Services Partnership

The Dubai-based Dulsco Group has recently announced its partnership with Assured Aviation Services, introducing an innovative and eco-friendly dry washing technique to the aviation sector in the United Arab Emirates. This collaboration is aimed at providing an alternative to the conventional wet washing methods currently used for cleaning aircraft and airport ground service equipment. Dry washing, which uses specialized chemicals and advanced equipment, could potentially save millions of litres of water, playing a significant role in environmental conservation.

Reimagining Traditional Methods

Dry washing technology is an effective way to clean aircraft, buses, tugs, and other ground service equipment without the need for large quantities of water. This not only helps conserve water resources but also reduces the risk of corrosion, thereby prolonging the lifespan of the equipment. Additionally, the use of dry washing can enhance safety measures by preventing the formation of slippery surfaces that could pose a hazard to personnel.

Impressive Water Conservation

A study conducted by a UAE-based carrier showed that dry washing its fleet of 260 aircraft led to a saving of over 11 million litres of water in just a year, as compared to wet washing. Assured Aviation Services, on its part, has already witnessed a saving of more than 1.5 million litres of water in less than 20 months through the use of this method. The reduced water usage not only has environmental benefits but also presents a more cost-effective solution for the aviation industry.

Commitment to Sustainability

The dry washing technique also utilizes environmentally friendly cleaning agents, further reducing the overall environmental impact. This initiative by Dulsco Group and Assured Aviation Services is a testament to their commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility. It also serves to elevate the passenger and customer experience within the aviation industry in the UAE, setting a high benchmark for other players in the industry to follow.