DuelFuel Nutrition's Protein Bars Subject to VAT, Tribunal Rules

The owner of DuelFuel Nutrition, Tim Davies, suffered a significant setback when a tax tribunal ruled that his company's protein bars are subject to VAT. The tribunal classified the bars as cereal bars, not cakes, following an appeal by the company. The judgement was passed on February 2, in response to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) applying VAT to the products at the start of 2022.

The 'Cakes' in Question

DuelFuel Nutrition had disputed HMRC's decision, insisting that their protein bars were more similar to cakes, which are zero-rated for VAT. Despite the bars' cake-like appearance, the judge determined that the bars did not fall under the public's perception of a cake. The ingredients, taste, packaging, marketing, and consumption patterns of the bars led the tribunal to classify them as confectionery, which is not exempt from VAT.

Financial Implications for DuelFuel

The ruling could have severe financial consequences for DuelFuel. Earlier, Davies had mentioned that the application of a 20% VAT would render his business economically unviable due to the low profit margins in the industry.

Echoes of a Past Dispute

This case rekindles memories of a past dispute where McVitie's, a British snack food brand, successfully argued that Jaffa Cakes should not be VAT-liable. HMRC welcomed the recent ruling, while the impact on DuelFuel's operations remains to be seen.