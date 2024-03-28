DUDigital Global appoints Manoj Dharmani as CEO

New Delhi, 28th March 2024 - DUDigital Global, a leading provider of digital solutions in the visa services sector, today announced the appointment of Manoj Dharmani as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Effective from April 2024, Manoj will be responsible for managing all aspects of the company’s operations, including business development, product innovation, and client relations.

Strategic Vision and Leadership

With over 28 years of impressive track record in Aviation and Telecom, Manoj has held prominent leadership positions at leading organizations including Air Asia, GoAir, and Vodafone. His most recent role was as Commercial Head at Air Asia. In his new capacity at DUDigital Global, Manoj will spearhead the company’s strategic vision and drive its ongoing expansion in the global travel market. Commenting on his appointment, Manoj Dharmani, CEO, DUDigital Global said “I am truly honored to have the opportunity to lead DUDigital during this exciting phase of the company’s growth. I am dedicated to further enhancing the company’s stellar track record and eager to collaborate with our talented team to shape a compelling growth narrative.”

Expanding Global Footprint

Welcoming the CEO, Shivaz Rai, Non-executive Director, DUDigital Global shared “We are delighted to welcome Manoj to our team. He brings with him a wealth of experience to steer DUDigital Global forward to becoming the preferred travel partner with the best value and seamless services. With India's travel sector experiencing rapid growth, we are confident that his extensive experience, ability to drive performance, and seamless collaboration with all stakeholders will be invaluable assets for the company.”

Enhancing Visa Services

DUDigital Global serves as a liaison between visa applicants and their respective embassies, facilitating a smooth human interface. Over the past year, DUDigital secured multiple contracts for visa services globally, further expanding its global footprint in the visa processing sector, further, strengthening DUDigital Global's expertise in administrative services, visa processing, passport management, and identity verification, with the overarching goal of enhancing the experience for end-users.

As Manoj Dharmani takes on his new role, the future of DUDigital Global looks promising. His extensive experience and visionary leadership are set to drive the company towards new heights, capitalizing on the burgeoning global travel market. With a focus on innovation, customer service, and strategic expansion, DUDigital Global is poised to redefine the visa services landscape under Manoj's stewardship.