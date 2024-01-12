en English
Business

Dublin’s 3Arena Leaps in Global Rankings with Surge in Revenues

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:46 pm EST
Dublin's 3Arena Leaps in Global Rankings with Surge in Revenues

The bustling 3Arena in Dublin witnessed a dramatic surge in its box office revenues in 2023, catapulting 16 slots to become the 21st highest-grossing arena worldwide, according to global Pollstar rankings. This leap was bolstered by a revenue generation of a staggering 74.02 million euros, marking a 50% increase from the previous year’s 49.2 million euros.

Ed Sheeran’s Lucrative Performance

Among the many performances hosted by the 3Arena, Ed Sheeran’s concert in May stood out, drawing in a remarkable 1.36 million euros from a single performance. However, the highest-grossing venue globally was Madison Square Garden in New York City, with a mammoth 254 million dollars in revenues.

Profusion of Events

Throughout the year, a total of 985,341 fans trooped into the 3Arena to enjoy a rich variety of shows spanning music, sports, and comedy. The most profitable event was a nail-biting boxing match between Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron, which generated an impressive 2.08 million euros.

Artists Contribute to Success

Notably, the Arctic Monkeys had the largest box office for multiple nights, raking in 3.63 million euros over three shows. Stellar performances from Elton John, Westlife, and other acts like Picture This, Inhaler, and The 2 Johnnies also significantly buoyed the venue’s success. International artists like Chris Brown, Lana Del Rey, Shania Twain, 50 Cent, Muse, Michael Bublé, and Post Malone made remarkable contributions, each surpassing the 1 million euro mark per night. ‘Heritage act’ Rod Stewart and comedians such as Peter Kay, Michael McIntyre, and Ricky Gervais demonstrated robust earning power. The box office revenues were distributed among the performers, promoters, ticket sellers, and venue operators, ensuring a successful year for all parties involved.

Business Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

