Dublin National Lottery Player Strikes Millionaire Raffle Jackpot

A National Lottery ticket holder from County Dublin has hit the jackpot, becoming a millionaire after landing the top prize of 1 million euros in the New Year’s Eve Millionaire Raffle draw. The winning ticket, bearing the number 218960, promises to change the life of its holder, with the location of the store that sold the winning ticket to be revealed in the coming day.

Other Notable Winners

Besides the grand winner, six other ticket holders across Clare, Cork, Donegal, Kildare, Louth, and Meath have each clinched a hefty sum of 100,000 euros. Notably, the Centra Summerhill store in Meath, owned by Geoff Scally, has a history of selling a top prize-winning ticket two years ago, heightening the anticipation for another big win soon.

A Wealth of Prizes

The Millionaire Raffle draw was not limited to the top-tier prizes. A total of 15 prizes of 10,000 euros, 45 prizes of 5,000 euros, 302 prizes of 1,000 euros, and a whopping 8,131 prizes of 500 euros were also won. With such a spread, the National Lottery is urging all players to check their tickets to verify if they are among the fortunate winners.

Call to Action

As the New Year dawns and the excitement of the Millionaire Raffle draw ebbs, it’s crucial for all ticket holders to check their tickets on the National Lottery website or app. With 8,500 prizes on offer, it’s possible that many winners are still unaware of their newfound fortunes, marking an auspicious start to the year for many players.