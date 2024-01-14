en English
Business

Dublin Airport to Address Staff ‘Time in Lieu’ Accumulation in Pay Negotiations

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:45 pm EST
Dublin Airport to Address Staff 'Time in Lieu' Accumulation in Pay Negotiations

At Dublin Airport, a significant portion of the operational staff, over 20%, have accrued an excess of 64 hours of ‘time in lieu’ (TIL), a surplus they are legally entitled to convert into time off. The operator of the airport, DAA, is planning to tackle this issue in its forthcoming wage negotiations with trade unions, as part of a broader move to streamline its payroll processes.

Accumulated TIL Amid Smooth Operations

A spokesperson from DAA assured that despite the mounting TIL, the airport managed to ensure smooth operations for its passengers throughout the year 2023. The spokesperson also voiced DAA’s openness to engage in discussions with trade union partners for the impending wage agreement set for 2024.

Staffing Issues and Improvements

The airport was plagued by severe staffing issues in 2022, leading to lengthy security queues. However, significant improvements were made in 2023, which, in turn, led to an increase in TIL due to staff members undertaking additional duties. Back in September 2022, DAA faced the threat of industrial action from staff who were frustrated with payroll problems, such as delays and inaccuracies in wage payments. This resulted in a loss of confidence in the management from Siptu work representatives.

Simplifying Payroll and Standardizing TIL

DAA’s proposal to simplify payroll includes the implementation of a standard TIL cap of 64 hours for all employees. It’s noteworthy that the caps were suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic to accommodate the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme and have not been reinstated since. Available data shows that out of 736 operational staff eligible for TIL, 150 have exceeded the 64-hour mark, and among 1,266 security personnel, 208 have done the same. In total, approximately 17% of over 3,000 DAA staff have accrued more than eight days of extra time off. DAA has expressed its intention to work with trade unions to simplify payroll as part of the November 2022 pay agreement.

Business Ireland
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

