Business

Dubai’s XTREME DB SYSTEMS: Pioneering Smart Datacenter with Advanced Immersion Cooling

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:32 am EST
Dubai's XTREME DB SYSTEMS: Pioneering Smart Datacenter with Advanced Immersion Cooling

In an industry-first move, Dubai’s XTREME DB SYSTEMS (XDS) is pioneering an advanced smart datacenter with immersion cooling capabilities. Responding to the escalating energy consumption of datacenters – currently at 4% of the global supply and projected to soar to 20% by 2025 – this avant-garde facility will provide customers with a choice of traditional fan-based cooling or three different nonconductive fluid cooling technologies: rear door, horizontal rack, and direct to chip cooling.

Revolutionizing Cooling Systems

A significant 38% of datacenter energy consumption is attributed to cooling systems. XDS’ innovative solution lies in immersion cooling, where servers are submerged in nonconductive liquid. This technique is not only more efficient in heat dissipation but also allows for higher server density and improved power usage effectiveness (PUE). Consequently, it paves the way for the utilization of next-generation computing technologies like NVIDIA GPUs in applications such as gaming, cryptocurrency mining, and AI.

Enhanced Services Beyond Traditional Capabilities

But XDS isn’t stopping at cooling solutions. The company is augmenting its offerings with ‘smart hands’ services. These managed services extend beyond traditional datacenter capabilities, covering software, upgrades, and decommissioning. With these enhancements, XDS aims to provide a comprehensive, one-stop-shop for customers’ hardware hosting needs.

Partnerships with Tech Titans

To ensure the delivery of an all-encompassing datacenter solution, XDS is joining forces with technology heavyweights. These include HP, IBM, Hypertec, NVIDIA, CISCO, Extreme Networks, and regional carriers. Simultaneously, the company is also extending partnership opportunities and inviting inquiries via email.

Business Energy Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

