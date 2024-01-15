Dubai’s Hotel Room Rates Reach Record High Amidst COP28 and New Year’s Celebrations

In the midst of the global climate change dialogue during COP28 and the vibrant New Year’s Eve celebrations, Dubai witnessed an extraordinary rise in hotel room rates. According to the latest report by Nasdaq-listed research firm, CoStar, Dubai has attained the highest-ever average daily rate (ADR) in its hospitality history.

A Record Increase Amidst COP28 and New Year’s Eve

The month of December recorded an average occupancy rate of 79.2%, marking a 3.5% increase from the previous year. The ADR skyrocketed to AED 1,060.61 ($289), indicating a substantial 19% rise from last year. This surge was echoed in the revenue per available room (RevPAR), reaching AED 839.98, a 23.2% increase from the prior year and the highest figure since January 2015.

Key Events Amplifying Dubai’s Hospitality Sector

Notably, hotel occupancy peaked on New Year’s Eve, with 91.4% of hotel rooms occupied, surpassing the 90% threshold for the first time within December. The ADR crossed the AED 1,000 mark during the first two weeks of December, coinciding with the COP28 event, and over the New Year’s Eve weekend. These figures underscore the significant impact of these events on Dubai’s hospitality industry.

Transformations in Dubai’s Tourism Landscape

These record-breaking numbers reflect not only the city’s robust recovery from the global pandemic but also its growing status as a global hub for major international events and celebrations. The data from CoStar suggests that the city’s hospitality industry is thriving, with the promise of continued growth in the coming years.