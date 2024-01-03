en English
Business

Dubai Ruler Establishes ‘Parkin’ to Revolutionize Parking Operations

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:37 am EST
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has enacted Law No. (30) of 2023. This decree heralds the creation of ‘Parkin’, a new public joint stock company set to revolutionize parking operations in the ever-evolving metropolis of Dubai. Owned entirely by the Government of Dubai, Parkin’s mandate spans the creation, planning, design, operation, and management of both public and private parking spaces in accordance with applicable laws.

The New Face of Parking Management

Parkin’s responsibilities extend to issuing permits for public parking use and managing private parking spaces. Additionally, the company will be involved in investing in business activities that align with its primary function. Reflecting the city’s dedication to efficient public service delivery, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will entrust its parking-related responsibilities to Parkin, based on a franchise agreement.

A Long-Term Solution with Flexibility

The company is established with a 99-year duration, which is renewable for the same period, underscoring the government’s commitment to long-term infrastructure planning. While the issued and paid-up capital will be determined in due course, the law allows flexibility in ownership. Although the government retains full ownership, it may approve share transfers through public or private subscription, provided it retains at least 60% ownership.

Leadership and Governance

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, has appointed the Board of Directors for Parkin. Ahmed Hashem Bahrozyan has been named as the Chair, tasked with steering the company towards its strategic goals. The board will be responsible for the formulation and execution of strategic plans, policies, financial and administrative regulations, asset management, and organizational structure. Additionally, it will validate contracts and agreements on behalf of the company.

Business Transportation UAE
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

