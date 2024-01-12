en English
Business

Dubai Chambers Hosts Workshop on Global Best Practices in Construction Contracts

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:54 am EST
Dubai Chambers Hosts Workshop on Global Best Practices in Construction Contracts

Recently, Dubai Chambers conducted an online workshop aimed at enhancing the understanding and adoption of global best practices in construction contracts and dispute resolution among Dubai-based companies. The session, attended by over 50 representatives of various companies, focused on key issues that often arise in construction contracts.

FIDIC’s Role in Standardizing Construction Contracts

The workshop discussed the use of standard contract model clauses provided by the International Federation of Consulting Engineers (FIDIC). These contracts, renowned globally, are specifically tailored to align with local laws in the UAE. This alignment ensures that businesses can capitalize on opportunities presented by amendments to the standard contract model clauses issued by FIDIC.

Legal Guidance for Dubai-Based Companies

H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, expressed the organization’s commitment to provide legal analysis and guidance to companies operating in Dubai. This commitment aims to contribute substantially to their growth and the overall local economy. The workshop featured James Harbridge, a partner at Hadef & Partners, who shared his expertise in dispute resolution, arbitration, and litigation in the construction sector.

Learning from the Workshop

Participants gained insights into incorporating FIDIC contract models into their agreements and amending terms to meet the objectives of all involved parties. The session also highlighted best practices in resolving disputes efficiently and economically, enhancing the local business community’s understanding of the laws and dispute arbitration mechanisms in place.

With the successful conclusion of the workshop, Dubai Chambers has demonstrated its commitment to fostering a conducive business environment in Dubai. The organization continues to support local businesses by providing them with the necessary tools and knowledge to grow and thrive in a globally competitive marketplace.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

