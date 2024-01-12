D’Sunlit Sdn Bhd Announces Partnerships for 28th Consumer Fair in Brunei

In a strategic move to bolster business exposure and consumer engagement in the region, D’Sunlit Sdn Bhd has cemented alliances with several entities for its forthcoming 28th Consumer Fair in Brunei. A signing ceremony marked this milestone, with attendees including Dato Paduka Haji Danial bin Haji Hanafiah, the director of D’Sunlit, and operations manager Ngu Tiing Siang.

Announcing Official Partners

The official collaborators for the much-anticipated fair comprise Brunei Press Sdn Bhd, the exclusive print media backer; Aewon Garment and Embroidery Sdn Bhd, the apparel provider; NBT (Brunei) Sdn Bhd, the exclusive sponsor; Cuckoo, the activity partner, and BIBD, the official bank for the event.

NBT to Showcase Toyota Models

Adding excitement to the Consumer Fair, NBT (Brunei) intends to display a variety of Toyota models, including the Vios, Veloz, Fortuner, and the newly launched Yaris Cross. This exhibition is expected to draw car enthusiasts and potential buyers, thereby enhancing their presence in the market.

The Event Details and Expectations

The fair is slated to run from January 24 to 28 at the International Convention Centre in Berakas. Offering a diverse range of products, services, and engaging activities, the event is set to cater to a wide audience. Additionally, the grand lucky draw, featuring a Toyota Raize as the grand prize, is a major highlight of the fair. The event, covered by the Borneo Bulletin, a leading English daily in Brunei, promises to be a significant platform for business exposure and consumer interaction in the region.