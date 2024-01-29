Drydocks World Wins 'Ship Repair Yard of the Year' for Exceptional 2023 Performance

Reinforcing its position as a leading player in the global maritime industry, Drydocks World has been conferred with the prestigious 'Ship Repair Yard of the Year' award. The accolade is a testament to the company's exceptional achievements throughout 2023.

Outstanding Achievements

Drydocks World's accomplishments in the past year have been nothing short of extraordinary. The company not only managed to double its license revenue but also achieved perfect customer retention. This is a reflection of their commitment to client satisfaction and the high-quality services they provide. Furthermore, they have continued to extend their global reach, proliferating their services across the world.

Unprecedented Efficiency

One of the noteworthy feats that contributed to Drydocks World's recognition was their ability to dock six vessels simultaneously in a single graving dock. This innovative approach to space optimization and operational efficiency sets them apart in the industry, demonstrating their capacity to handle high-volume operations without compromising on service quality.

Commitment to Environmental Sustainability

Adding to their portfolio of achievements, Drydocks World successfully completed 275 Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS) projects in 2023. This accomplishment not only exhibits their technical expertise but also underscores their dedication to environmental sustainability in the maritime industry. By implementing these treatment systems, they have played a significant role in protecting marine ecosystems from potential harm caused by ballast water discharge.

The 'Ship Repair Yard of the Year' award is more than a recognition of Drydocks World's excellent performance in the past year. It is an acknowledgment of their unwavering commitment to innovation, excellence, and sustainable practices in ship repair and maritime services. As they sail into 2024, they continue to set the bar high for the maritime service industry.