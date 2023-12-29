Drop in Used EV Prices Sparks Concern Amid New Tax Credit Proposals

In a market research revelation, used electric vehicle (EV) prices have experienced a year-over-year drop of around 30%, based on September and October data. While at first glance, this may seem like a boon to potential buyers, experts are voicing concerns. The worry is that these low resale values might discourage mainstream consumer adoption of EVs. The ongoing debate questions whether the demand for EVs is dwindling. Some analysts suggest that the main issue isn’t about the demand but rather affordability, particularly in a challenging economic climate with high interest rates.

The Growing Market Share of EVs

Despite the hurdles, EVs continue to carve out a larger market share. As per J.D. Power, new car sales now comprise more than 8% of EVs. Studies also advocate the cost-effectiveness of EVs when compared to traditional gasoline cars, in terms of fuel and maintenance savings. The car’s residual value, however, plays a significant role in the total ownership cost. It’s here that the low resale value of used EVs, as reported by Edmunds in its Q3 2023 Used Vehicle Report, could present a significant deterrent for new purchases and broader EV adoption.

Treasury’s Move to Encourage EV Adoption

In a recent announcement, the Department of the Treasury unveiled new proposals aimed at making it easier for people to secure a tax credit when buying a new electric vehicle. Starting in 2024, buyers of new electric vehicles can avail up to $7,500 off the sticker price, given they earn under $150,000, or $225,000 for heads of households, and $300,000 for married couples. Buyers of used electric vehicles can benefit from a $4,000 discount on a vehicle priced below $25,000, provided they earn under $75,000, or $112,500 for heads of households, and $150,000 for married couples.

Restrictions on EV Tax Credits

However, updated guidelines released in April show that most electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles will not qualify for any tax credits. To be eligible, electric vehicles must be assembled in North America and adhere to certain battery and weight requirements. The Treasury also released updates on sourcing for battery components and mineral contents; these must meet defined requirements and price caps to qualify for the tax credits. Despite these restrictions, over a dozen models still qualify for the new vehicle credit. These include the Tesla Model 3, Tesla Model Y, Ford F-150 Lightning, Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid, and others. However, certain models may only qualify for a partial credit.