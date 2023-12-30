Driverless Car Industry: A Year of Expansion and Challenges

The past year marked a significant but turbulent expansion in the autonomous vehicle industry, with several key players, including Cruise, Alphabet’s Waymo, and Amazon’s Zoox, making strides in different cities across the United States. Amid the steady progress, Cruise’s CEO Kyle Vogt’s announcement on Twitter about the company’s autonomous vehicles operating in San Francisco, Austin, and Phoenix was seen as the onset of ‘the golden years of AV expansion.’

The Unsettled Road of Cruise

Cruise, a driverless car startup, faced a tumultuous journey as it rolled out hundreds of its robotaxis in San Francisco. An unfortunate incident in October where one of its driverless cars struck a pedestrian led to government investigations, fines, and the resignation of CEO Kyle Vogt. This incident underscored concerns about the safety and reliability of driverless cars, sparking public protests and complaints about near-collisions and mishaps caused by autonomous vehicles.

Comparisons and Controversies

While Cruise struggled with its challenges, the industry saw comparisons between Tesla and Waymo’s approach to driverless car expansion. With Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) system driving 1 million miles per day and Waymo clocking in 2.9 million miles with safety drivers, the competition was neck and neck. However, Tesla’s focus on data collection was criticized for lacking quality due to high fidelity sensors.

Legal and financial issues also plagued the industry. General Motors sued San Francisco over alleged overcharging taxes related to its Cruise robotaxi division, seeking a refund of $121 million. Cruise also faced financial concerns leading to workforce layoffs and suspension of its service nationwide. Meanwhile, Chinese robotaxi startups like Baidu, WeRide, and Deeproute grappled with challenges of commercializing their self-driving vehicle fleets due to safety regulations and costs.