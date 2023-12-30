en English
Business

Driverless Car Industry: A Year of Expansion and Challenges

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:08 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 6:08 pm EST
Driverless Car Industry: A Year of Expansion and Challenges

The past year marked a significant but turbulent expansion in the autonomous vehicle industry, with several key players, including Cruise, Alphabet’s Waymo, and Amazon’s Zoox, making strides in different cities across the United States. Amid the steady progress, Cruise’s CEO Kyle Vogt’s announcement on Twitter about the company’s autonomous vehicles operating in San Francisco, Austin, and Phoenix was seen as the onset of ‘the golden years of AV expansion.’

The Unsettled Road of Cruise

Cruise, a driverless car startup, faced a tumultuous journey as it rolled out hundreds of its robotaxis in San Francisco. An unfortunate incident in October where one of its driverless cars struck a pedestrian led to government investigations, fines, and the resignation of CEO Kyle Vogt. This incident underscored concerns about the safety and reliability of driverless cars, sparking public protests and complaints about near-collisions and mishaps caused by autonomous vehicles.

Comparisons and Controversies

While Cruise struggled with its challenges, the industry saw comparisons between Tesla and Waymo’s approach to driverless car expansion. With Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) system driving 1 million miles per day and Waymo clocking in 2.9 million miles with safety drivers, the competition was neck and neck. However, Tesla’s focus on data collection was criticized for lacking quality due to high fidelity sensors.

Legal and financial issues also plagued the industry. General Motors sued San Francisco over alleged overcharging taxes related to its Cruise robotaxi division, seeking a refund of $121 million. Cruise also faced financial concerns leading to workforce layoffs and suspension of its service nationwide. Meanwhile, Chinese robotaxi startups like Baidu, WeRide, and Deeproute grappled with challenges of commercializing their self-driving vehicle fleets due to safety regulations and costs.

Business United States
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

