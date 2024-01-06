en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Dress-Code Blunder Features in Wall Street Journal’s New Hiring Series

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:08 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 1:12 am EST
Dress-Code Blunder Features in Wall Street Journal’s New Hiring Series

In an innovative endeavor, The Wall Street Journal has recently unveiled a unique feature named ‘If These Résumés Could Talk.’ This series is a platform for recruiters, hiring managers, and headhunters to recollect and share their most remarkable and outlandish encounters in their professional journey. The series presents a plethora of anecdotes revolving around job candidates who have left an indelible imprint on these professionals for a myriad of reasons, including, notably, peculiar instances of dress-code missteps.

A Memorable Tale of Dress-Code Blunder

One such story from the series that has managed to carve a niche for itself involves a candidate who was in the running for a maintenance manager position at a prominent food manufacturer. Adding a pinch of serendipity to the narrative, the recruiter who had recommended the candidate happened to be sharing a meal with the company’s Human Resources Director at the time of the candidate’s interview. While the exact details of the dress-code faux pas are left to the imagination in the excerpt, the context intimates that it was a momentous enough event to merit a mention in the series.

The Ten Commandments of Job Interviews

This episode is just a drop in the ocean of the vast sea of professional interviews. The dress-code blunder highlights the need for meticulous attention to every aspect of a job interview. As a reinforcement, the web page content provides a comprehensive list of ten cardinal sins to avoid during a job interview. These include arriving late, prematurely discussing pay and benefits, answering your phone during the interview, disparaging your previous or current employer, speaking too much or too little, failing to ask insightful questions, dressing inappropriately, being unprepared, resorting to falsehoods, and showing a lack of attentiveness.

Impressions and Respect: The Pillars of Successful Interviews

The content underscores the paramount importance of creating a positive impression and maintaining professional respect throughout the entire interview process. It serves as a reminder that even the smallest misstep can lead to a significant impact on an individual’s professional trajectory, reaffirming the importance of preparation and attentiveness to detail in such critical situations.

0
Business
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
4 mins ago
Boeing's 737 Max 9 Faces Grounding: Echoes of Past Challenges and New Impacts
The aviation industry has once again been rattled as Boeing’s 737 Max 9 model faces new turbulence. Carriers have initiated grounding operations for this aircraft following an incident where a fuselage section blew out on a brand-new Alaska Airlines jet during flight. This setback has sent Boeing’s shares into a nosedive, adding to the Dow
Boeing's 737 Max 9 Faces Grounding: Echoes of Past Challenges and New Impacts
Druk Holding and Investments Implements Significant Salary Revision: Implications and Reactions
7 mins ago
Druk Holding and Investments Implements Significant Salary Revision: Implications and Reactions
Emirates Celebrates 20 Years of Operations in Ghana: A Journey of Growth and Partnership
7 mins ago
Emirates Celebrates 20 Years of Operations in Ghana: A Journey of Growth and Partnership
Boeing Shares Plummet Following FAA's Grounding Decision
5 mins ago
Boeing Shares Plummet Following FAA's Grounding Decision
Twilio Announces New CEO Amid Slowed Sales Growth: Khozema Shipchandler to Succeed Jeff Lawson
5 mins ago
Twilio Announces New CEO Amid Slowed Sales Growth: Khozema Shipchandler to Succeed Jeff Lawson
Druk Holding and Investments: Bhutan's New Employment Beacon
7 mins ago
Druk Holding and Investments: Bhutan's New Employment Beacon
Latest Headlines
World News
Super Eagles Soar High: Triumph in Final Warm-Up Matches Ahead of AFCON 2024
27 seconds
Super Eagles Soar High: Triumph in Final Warm-Up Matches Ahead of AFCON 2024
ANC Marks 112th Year with Reflection, Strategy, and Renewed Vigor
27 seconds
ANC Marks 112th Year with Reflection, Strategy, and Renewed Vigor
Disruptive Thunderstorms Loom Over KwaZulu-Natal: A Weather Warning
46 seconds
Disruptive Thunderstorms Loom Over KwaZulu-Natal: A Weather Warning
Stewart Morrison Clinches Prize Entry to Rally Barbados 2024
2 mins
Stewart Morrison Clinches Prize Entry to Rally Barbados 2024
Glorious Gladiola Clinches BCA Super50 Cup, Defeating Wildey
3 mins
Glorious Gladiola Clinches BCA Super50 Cup, Defeating Wildey
GRECO Criticizes Malta for Insufficient Compliance with Anti-Corruption Recommendations
3 mins
GRECO Criticizes Malta for Insufficient Compliance with Anti-Corruption Recommendations
Thierry Henry Candidly Discusses Retirement Struggles: A Glimpse into the Athletes' World Beyond the Field
5 mins
Thierry Henry Candidly Discusses Retirement Struggles: A Glimpse into the Athletes' World Beyond the Field
Rafael Nadal Withdraws from Australian Open Amidst Injury Concerns
5 mins
Rafael Nadal Withdraws from Australian Open Amidst Injury Concerns
Johnson & Johnson to Pay $700 Million in Landmark Talc Powder Settlement
5 mins
Johnson & Johnson to Pay $700 Million in Landmark Talc Powder Settlement
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
28 mins
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
3 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
4 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
5 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
6 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
6 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
6 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
6 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
6 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app