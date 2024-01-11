Dreny & Partners: A Year of Remarkable Success in the Egyptian Legal Deal Market

Dreny & Partners, a premier law firm based in Egypt, has once again proven its exceptional prowess in the legal deal market, successfully concluding over 30 transactions in the Corporate and Capital Market sectors in 2023. The combined value of these transactions stands at an impressive USD 2.2 billion, underscoring the firm’s dominance and expertise in the Egyptian deal market.

Commanding Expertise in Complex Transactions

Renowned for its unwavering commitment to excellence, Dreny & Partners demonstrated extraordinary skill in handling intricate transactions, introducing innovative structures to Egypt’s financial services. The firm’s impressive track record of advising a diverse range of clients, including prominent players in industries such as real estate, mortgage finance, financial leasing, and consumer-based finance, telecom, and food & beverage, further fortified its reputation as a dependable partner in the sector.

Recognition from Prestigious Legal Directories

Such stellar performance did not go unnoticed. Dreny & Partners received top-tier rankings from prestigious legal directories such as IFLR 1000 and Legal 500. These accolades recognized the firm’s innovative methods and its proficiency in navigating the ever-changing market conditions in capital markets and financial services.

Gratitude and Plans for the Future

Imane Raouf, Partner and Head of the Capital Markets and Financial Services Department, expressed her gratitude towards the team’s relentless efforts and contributions in executing groundbreaking transactions, which have solidified Dreny & Partners as a trusted advisor in the Debt Capital Markets (DCM). Founder, Managing Partner, and Head of M&A and Corporate Department, Motaz Dreny, marked 2023 as a milestone year for the firm, attributing the success to the firm’s collaborative spirit and high professional standards. Dreny went on to extend his thanks to the entire team and the firm’s clients for their trust and successful deal closures, expressing optimism for continued success and collective excellence in the future.