en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Dreny & Partners: A Year of Remarkable Success in the Egyptian Legal Deal Market

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:20 am EST
Dreny & Partners: A Year of Remarkable Success in the Egyptian Legal Deal Market

Dreny & Partners, a premier law firm based in Egypt, has once again proven its exceptional prowess in the legal deal market, successfully concluding over 30 transactions in the Corporate and Capital Market sectors in 2023. The combined value of these transactions stands at an impressive USD 2.2 billion, underscoring the firm’s dominance and expertise in the Egyptian deal market.

Commanding Expertise in Complex Transactions

Renowned for its unwavering commitment to excellence, Dreny & Partners demonstrated extraordinary skill in handling intricate transactions, introducing innovative structures to Egypt’s financial services. The firm’s impressive track record of advising a diverse range of clients, including prominent players in industries such as real estate, mortgage finance, financial leasing, and consumer-based finance, telecom, and food & beverage, further fortified its reputation as a dependable partner in the sector.

Recognition from Prestigious Legal Directories

Such stellar performance did not go unnoticed. Dreny & Partners received top-tier rankings from prestigious legal directories such as IFLR 1000 and Legal 500. These accolades recognized the firm’s innovative methods and its proficiency in navigating the ever-changing market conditions in capital markets and financial services.

Gratitude and Plans for the Future

Imane Raouf, Partner and Head of the Capital Markets and Financial Services Department, expressed her gratitude towards the team’s relentless efforts and contributions in executing groundbreaking transactions, which have solidified Dreny & Partners as a trusted advisor in the Debt Capital Markets (DCM). Founder, Managing Partner, and Head of M&A and Corporate Department, Motaz Dreny, marked 2023 as a milestone year for the firm, attributing the success to the firm’s collaborative spirit and high professional standards. Dreny went on to extend his thanks to the entire team and the firm’s clients for their trust and successful deal closures, expressing optimism for continued success and collective excellence in the future.

0
Business Egypt
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
Altria Group Acquires Former Avail Vapor Facility for $4.1 Million
The tobacco titan, Altria Group, has taken over the former headquarters and manufacturing hub of Avail Vapor, a local e-cigarette firm that closed its doors in late 2021. The property, nestled at 820 Southlake Blvd. in Chesterfield, exchanged hands for $4.1 million, as per county land records. From Vapor to Smoke The sprawling 40,000-square-foot facility
Altria Group Acquires Former Avail Vapor Facility for $4.1 Million
Google Implements Global Organizational Changes and Role Eliminations in 2023
6 mins ago
Google Implements Global Organizational Changes and Role Eliminations in 2023
Gensler Taps John Badman to Steer Residential Practice in UK and Europe
8 mins ago
Gensler Taps John Badman to Steer Residential Practice in UK and Europe
Adanola and Sephora Lead UK's Digital Growth - Similarweb Report
3 mins ago
Adanola and Sephora Lead UK's Digital Growth - Similarweb Report
Blinkit Employees Protest Against Alleged Exploitation and Flat Payout Formula
5 mins ago
Blinkit Employees Protest Against Alleged Exploitation and Flat Payout Formula
Richmond BizSense Hosts Fourth Annual Economic Forecast: A Deep Dive into Economic Insights
5 mins ago
Richmond BizSense Hosts Fourth Annual Economic Forecast: A Deep Dive into Economic Insights
Latest Headlines
World News
Iran's Actions and Alliances: Global Security Tensions on the Rise
2 mins
Iran's Actions and Alliances: Global Security Tensions on the Rise
India Braces for T20I Series Against Afghanistan Amidst Winter Chill
5 mins
India Braces for T20I Series Against Afghanistan Amidst Winter Chill
Cork Campaigner Advocates for Assisted Dying in Ireland: A Personal Struggle
5 mins
Cork Campaigner Advocates for Assisted Dying in Ireland: A Personal Struggle
Underage Football Grades Retained: Decisions from Louth Clubs' County Committee Meeting
6 mins
Underage Football Grades Retained: Decisions from Louth Clubs' County Committee Meeting
Nivedhithaa Sathish Realizes her Dream Roles in 'Captain Miller', Reflects on Film Industry Evolution
6 mins
Nivedhithaa Sathish Realizes her Dream Roles in 'Captain Miller', Reflects on Film Industry Evolution
Australia Grapples with Shortage of COVID-19 Test Kits amid Emergence of JN.1 Subvariant
7 mins
Australia Grapples with Shortage of COVID-19 Test Kits amid Emergence of JN.1 Subvariant
Electronic Blood Pressure Meter Market Set for Significant Expansion
8 mins
Electronic Blood Pressure Meter Market Set for Significant Expansion
Chandragiri Town Embraces 'Gadapa Gadapa' Program; MLA Chevireddy Highlights Government Welfare Schemes
8 mins
Chandragiri Town Embraces 'Gadapa Gadapa' Program; MLA Chevireddy Highlights Government Welfare Schemes
Chairman Wontumi Summoned by Manhyia Palace for Challenging Asantehene's Authority
8 mins
Chairman Wontumi Summoned by Manhyia Palace for Challenging Asantehene's Authority
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
8 mins
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
46 mins
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
1 hour
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
3 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
4 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
5 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
5 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
5 hours
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
5 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app