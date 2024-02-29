DPR Construction's Deb Sheehan Champions Modular Building for Healthcare Efficiency

At the recent Bisnow Healthcare Summit, Deb Sheehan, a strategy leader from DPR Construction, made a compelling case for the healthcare industry to embrace modular construction methods. Highlighting the urgency due to today's financial market challenges, Sheehan outlined how healthcare systems could significantly benefit from adopting these innovative approaches.

Revolutionizing Healthcare Construction

Sheehan's argument is grounded in the notion that the future of healthcare infrastructure lies in modular construction. This method, she explains, isn't just about pre-fabricating parts offsite; it's a comprehensive strategy that brings together the best practices of clinical design and brand standards into a repeatable, cost-effective building process. DPR Construction has seen firsthand the advantages of this approach, including reduced costs and timelines, without sacrificing quality.

Meeting the Shift in Healthcare Demand

With healthcare rapidly transitioning from hospital-based care to ambulatory and outpatient services, Sheehan suggests that modular construction is perfectly suited to meet this demand. This shift not only caters to the industry's current financial pressures but also aligns with the geographical and demographic changes shaping healthcare's future. By implementing modular solutions, healthcare providers can ensure a consistent and high-quality patient experience across various care sites.

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite the clear advantages, the adoption of modular construction in healthcare has been slow. This hesitancy, Sheehan notes, stems more from attitudinal barriers than technical challenges. Drawing on recent research, she emphasizes the need for a shift in mindset among healthcare providers and construction professionals alike. By embracing design-build project delivery systems and early supplier involvement, the industry can overcome these obstacles and realize the full potential of modular construction.

The future of healthcare construction, as envisioned by Deb Sheehan, is not just about buildings, but about creating better patient experiences, improving quality, and achieving cost savings. As the industry faces unprecedented challenges, the modular approach offers a promising path forward, promising efficiency and innovation in healthcare infrastructure.