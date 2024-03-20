DP World Revives '20XEL' Program Under Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem's Leadership to Empower UAE Youth in Supply Chain Sector

Under the guidance of Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, DP World announces the return of its '20XEL' program aimed at equipping Emirati youth with practical experience to support and develop the supply chain sector. This initiative reflects DP World's commitment to fostering personal and professional growth among young Emiratis, preparing them for significant roles in this vital industry.

Empowering Future Leaders

The '20XEL' program, spearheaded by DP World's Chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, is designed to provide young Emiratis with hands-on experience in the supply chain and logistics sector. By offering mentorship, training, and real-world challenges, the program seeks to build a skilled workforce ready to tackle the complexities of global trade and supply chain management. This initiative not only aims to enhance the participants' employability but also to strengthen the UAE's position as a leading logistics hub.

Strengthening Supply Chain Resilience

In a world where supply chains are increasingly susceptible to disruptions from various factors such as geopolitical tensions, climate change, and technological advances, the need for skilled professionals is more critical than ever. The '20XEL' program addresses this gap by nurturing talent capable of innovating and adapting to the dynamic needs of the global market. DP World's investment in youth education and training underscores the company's dedication to enhancing supply chain resilience through human capital development.

Building a Sustainable Future

By focusing on the professional and personal development of Emirati youth, DP World is not only contributing to the immediate needs of the supply chain sector but is also laying the groundwork for sustainable economic growth. The '20XEL' program exemplifies how corporate initiatives can play a pivotal role in preparing the next generation for the challenges and opportunities of the future, thereby ensuring the long-term prosperity of the nation and its industries.

As DP World continues to expand its global footprint, the revival of the '20XEL' program marks a significant step towards building a more resilient and innovative supply chain sector. By investing in the youth, DP World is not just shaping the future of logistics but is also contributing to the broader goal of sustainable development and economic diversification in the UAE and beyond.