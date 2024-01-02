en English
Business

dozanü Innovations Co-Founders Honored on 'Women to Watch' List

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:26 pm EST
dozanü Innovations Co-Founders Honored on ‘Women to Watch’ List

The co-founders of dozanü innovations, a Deaf, Queer, and Women-owned marketing firm, have earned a prestigious spot on the ‘Women to Watch’ list in the 2024 Changemakers issue of Austin Woman magazine. This significant accolade acknowledges their relentless efforts in reshaping the cultural landscape and empowering women in their local community.

Cultural Pace-Setters and Changemakers

The ‘Women to Watch’ list is selectively curated to honor women-identified individuals who are cultural pace-setters and instigators of positive community shifts. The co-founders of dozanü innovations, Michelle Lapides and Katherine Lees, have carved a niche for themselves through their unwavering dedication to inclusivity, diversity, and empowerment. This ethos is reflected in their business initiatives and community engagement efforts that set them apart in the competitive advertising industry, which is notably male-dominated with less than one percent being owned by women.

Groundbreaking Accessible Marketing Solutions

dozanü innovations, launched in 2017, distinguishes itself by offering groundbreaking accessible marketing solutions. Built on the principles of resilience, determination, and changemaking, its mission encompasses diversifying the marketing and business design industry and amplifying voices typically overlooked. This commitment to creating an inclusive environment has disrupted the marketing industry, ensuring that diverse stories and experiences are given the prominence they deserve.

Community Empowerment Initiatives

Beyond their business operations, co-founders Lapides and Lees actively engage in strategic partnerships, sponsorships, and collaborations with local businesses and nonprofit organizations. These initiatives further the goal of community empowerment, extending the reach of dozanü innovations beyond its business sphere and into the heart of Austin’s vibrant community. For media inquiries, dozanü innovations can be contacted via their email and website.

Business
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

