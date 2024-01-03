en English
Downtown Sidney's Tavolo Modern Italian To Close, New Culinary Concept On The Horizon

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:36 pm EST
Downtown Sidney’s Tavolo Modern Italian To Close, New Culinary Concept On The Horizon

In the heart of downtown Sidney, the doors of Tavolo Modern Italian are set to close for the last time on January 15, marking the end of an era for the restaurant that opened in May 2020. The decision, made by owner Rocco Catanzarite, stems from a strategic shift in focus towards his other thriving ventures, including Karoc Marathon, Murphy’s Craftbar & Kitchen, and Boots in the Street.

Rethinking Business Strategy

As a savvy entrepreneur, Catanzarite has decided to channel his resources into areas where growth prospects seem more promising. His decision demonstrates the dynamic nature of the food and hospitality industry, where adaptability and strategic thinking can often determine the longevity of a business.

A New Culinary Chapter for Downtown Sidney

Despite the closure, Sidney Hometown Investments, the owner of the property located at 101 S. Ohio Ave, has hinted at a fresh start for the space. An innovative culinary concept is expected to occupy the location by early spring, offering a new gastronomic experience to Sidney’s downtown area. The building, once a Fifth Third Bank, was redeveloped through a public-private partnership involving Tavolo, Sidney Hometown Investments, and the city of Sidney.

Embracing Change and Growth

As Sidney continues to evolve, there is palpable excitement for what the future holds. Mick Given, CEO of Ferguson Construction Co., expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming opportunities, inviting the community to anticipate something new in their city’s downtown. Sidney is currently witnessing significant growth, with major development projects like ‘The Mills,’ a $46 million apartment complex by Crawford Hoying and JBM Development, contributing to the city’s expansion. Furthermore, efforts to revitalize the downtown area persist, including the ongoing restoration of the Historic Sidney Theatre.

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

