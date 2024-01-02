en English
DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR: A Stock Performance Amid Market Volatility

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:26 pm EST
China’s dynamic Communication Services sector witnessed a slight upward tick in the stock price of DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DOYU), starting the trading day on December 29, 2024, at $0.90 and closing at $0.89. The stock price has experienced a roller coaster ride over the past year, trading between a low of $0.70 and a high of $2.12.

Financial Performance Amid Volatility

Despite grappling with a challenging operating margin of -4.52 and a pretax margin of -2.10, DouYu reported a commendable sales increase of 39.44% over the last five years. The company’s average annual earnings per share (EPS) growth stood at an impressive 310.44%, defying the odds in a volatile market. With a workforce of 1973, DouYu also reported a positive gross margin of +13.93.

Ownership and Earnings

Institutional ownership of DouYu stands at 18.08%, with insider ownership at 1.09%. In its most recent quarterly report, DouYu declared earnings per share of $0.03, in line with the consensus estimate. This reflected a net margin of -1.06% and a return on equity of -1.16%.

Analysts’ Take and Future Prospects

Analysts predict the earnings per share for the next fiscal year to be at a whopping 310.44%, with a long-term EPS growth projected at 36.31% over the next five years. The company boasts a quick ratio of 4.56, a trailing twelve-month price to sales ratio of 0.36, and a diluted EPS of 0.06. Future EPS is projected to be -0.02 for the next quarter and neutral for the year. DouYu’s stock volatility has been higher in the past 14 days compared to the past 100 days.

Company Overview

DouYu, with a market capitalization of 303.79 million and 319,777K shares outstanding, reported annual sales of 1,031 million and an annual income of -10,940K. The company operates a platform that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China, contributing to the country’s vibrant digital economy.

Business
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

