Business

Douglas Kicks off Financial Year with Growth in Store Sales and E-commerce

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:25 am EST
As the financial year kicks off, the German perfume retailer, Douglas, emerges with encouraging figures. The company’s store sales and E-Commerce business have both witnessed growth, marking a positive start. The store sales exhibited a net increase of 7.1%, with a like-for-like (lfl) increase of 6.0%, whereas the E-Commerce side of the business experienced a growth of 10.7% compared to the previous year, maintaining the same lfl growth rate.

Successful Omnichannel Strategy

These preliminary figures highlight the company’s successful omnichannel strategy, resulting in strong performance across both physical and online sales channels. The strategy has proven effective, leading to an 8.3% rise in the first-quarter net revenue which reached 1.56 billion euros. The company’s mid-term ambition revolves around growing group sales at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 7% and achieving an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 18.5%, despite potential year-over-year fluctuations.

On Track for Growth

Sander van der Laan, CEO of the DOUGLAS Group, expressed satisfaction with the first-quarter results and exuded confidence in meeting the set growth targets. The company aims to hit a 5 billion euro revenue target in 2026, which represents an annual growth rate of about 7%. Douglas is also contemplating going public in the first quarter of the year, targeting a valuation of up to 7 billion euros.

Investor Interest in Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, a leading manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments, continues to attract investor interest. The company has been increasing its dividend for 14 years and is projected to grow its earnings by 64.52% in the coming year. Also, Douglas Dynamics saw an increase in short interest during December and is scheduled to release its next quarterly earnings announcement on February 19th, 2024. Consequently, several hedge funds and institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of Douglas Dynamics.

Nimrah Khatoon

