Business

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc Sees Stock Price Increase and Strong Financial Performance

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:31 am EST
On January 11, 2024, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (NYSE: DV) saw a significant upsurge in its stock price, climbing 2.40% to $36.62. Despite the day’s fluctuation, reaching a peak of $37.14 and a trough of $36.13, the stock closed slightly lower at $35.76.

A Year in Review

The stock has marked a journey from $22.75 to $42.51 over the past year. Embedded in the Technology sector, DoubleVerify has shown a remarkable sales growth of 45.26% over the past five years, coupled with an 87.97% increase in annual earnings per share. Notably, this year its earnings per share (EPS) have rocketed by 167.44%.

Financial Standing

The company currently boasts a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, with 165.42 million shares outstanding and a float of 137.64 million. Backed by a 50-day moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average of $32.58, the current share price holds its ground. With 902 employees on its payroll, the company achieves a revenue of $501,572 per employee and an income of $47,969 per employee. Its financial efficiency is reflected in a receivables turnover of 3.12 and a total asset turnover of 0.47.

Profitability Margins and Ownership

DoubleVerify’s profitability margins reveal a gross margin of 75.20%, operating margin of 13.65%, and a pre-tax margin of 13.12%. Insider ownership stands at 19.03%, in contrast with 72.35% institutional ownership. Recent insider trading saw the Global Chief Communications Officer and the Chief Financial Officer offloading shares valued at $32,661 and $345,819 respectively.

Looking Ahead

While the net margin currently stands at 9.56% with a return on equity of 5.16%, analysts are projecting earnings of 264.03 per share this fiscal year and a forecasted EPS growth of 19.40% over the next five years. DoubleVerify’s current Quick Ratio is 6.28, with a PE Ratio of 111.78 and a Beta of 1.16. The price to sales ratio is 11.66, and the price to free cash flow is 78.18. The company’s EPS trailing twelve months is $0.33 and is predicted to reach $0.77 in the next year. Although DoubleVerify’s average volume has dipped from 1.16 million to 1.09 million over the past year, its stock volatility has seen a rise in the past 14 days compared to its 100-day period.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

