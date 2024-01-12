DoubleVerify Holdings Inc Sees Stock Price Increase and Strong Financial Performance

On January 11, 2024, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (NYSE: DV) saw a significant upsurge in its stock price, climbing 2.40% to $36.62. Despite the day’s fluctuation, reaching a peak of $37.14 and a trough of $36.13, the stock closed slightly lower at $35.76.

A Year in Review

The stock has marked a journey from $22.75 to $42.51 over the past year. Embedded in the Technology sector, DoubleVerify has shown a remarkable sales growth of 45.26% over the past five years, coupled with an 87.97% increase in annual earnings per share. Notably, this year its earnings per share (EPS) have rocketed by 167.44%.

Financial Standing

The company currently boasts a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, with 165.42 million shares outstanding and a float of 137.64 million. Backed by a 50-day moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average of $32.58, the current share price holds its ground. With 902 employees on its payroll, the company achieves a revenue of $501,572 per employee and an income of $47,969 per employee. Its financial efficiency is reflected in a receivables turnover of 3.12 and a total asset turnover of 0.47.

Profitability Margins and Ownership

DoubleVerify’s profitability margins reveal a gross margin of 75.20%, operating margin of 13.65%, and a pre-tax margin of 13.12%. Insider ownership stands at 19.03%, in contrast with 72.35% institutional ownership. Recent insider trading saw the Global Chief Communications Officer and the Chief Financial Officer offloading shares valued at $32,661 and $345,819 respectively.

Looking Ahead

While the net margin currently stands at 9.56% with a return on equity of 5.16%, analysts are projecting earnings of 264.03 per share this fiscal year and a forecasted EPS growth of 19.40% over the next five years. DoubleVerify’s current Quick Ratio is 6.28, with a PE Ratio of 111.78 and a Beta of 1.16. The price to sales ratio is 11.66, and the price to free cash flow is 78.18. The company’s EPS trailing twelve months is $0.33 and is predicted to reach $0.77 in the next year. Although DoubleVerify’s average volume has dipped from 1.16 million to 1.09 million over the past year, its stock volatility has seen a rise in the past 14 days compared to its 100-day period.