DOT Declines Renewal of Antitrust Immunity for Delta-Aeromexico Codeshare Agreement

In an unprecedented move, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has stated its intent not to renew antitrust immunity for the codeshare agreement between Delta Air Lines and Aeromexico. This decision is the direct result of recent operational changes at Mexico City International Airport (AICM), deemed detrimental to existing carriers and potential new entrants.

DOT's Stand Against Unfavorable Changes

The Mexican government's actions, including the relocation of cargo flights to a new airport and a reduction in slot availabilities for commercial flights, have triggered the DOT's decision. The department has expressed dissatisfaction with the slot allocations at AICM. It considers these actions by Mexico out of compliance with bilateral air service agreements, setting a precedent that could affect international aviation relations.

Imminent Closure of Delta - Aeromexico Joint Venture

The DOT's decision is currently awaiting final ruling. Meanwhile, Delta Air Lines and Aeromexico have been given a deadline of October 26, 2024, to conclude their joint venture. Should this ruling be finalized, it will end the coordination of fares and schedules between the two airlines, significantly impacting transborder seat offerings and routes.

Implications for Other Airlines

While the primary focus is on Delta and Aeromexico, other airlines like Allegiant and Viva Aerobus have also been affected by the DOT's decision. This could signal a trend in international aviation policy, with potentially far-reaching consequences for other airlines and codeshare agreements.