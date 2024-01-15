en English
Dorset Council Eyes Revenue Boost Through Fee Hikes

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:46 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 1:27 am EST
In the face of fiscal challenges, the Dorset Council is expected to raise an additional £1.75 million in revenue for the upcoming year, primarily through a five percent increase in fees and charges starting in April. This move comes as a response to the council’s quest for alternative income sources, despite skepticism about its profit-making capabilities in a predominantly service-oriented culture. The final decision on these increases, however, is yet to be made.

Resistance to Car Parking Charge Hikes

Members of the council are advocating for the maintenance of current car parking charges, in an attempt to alleviate the potential strain these increases could put on local residents and tourists. Moreover, there are calls to reduce the impact of price surges during the summer season in popular tourist towns like Weymouth, West Bay, and Lyme Regis.

Exploring New Avenues for Revenue Generation

Despite acknowledging the challenges of revenue generation in areas such as housing and children’s services, the council is actively exploring opportunities for income growth. This includes the potential implementation of a “Dorset Premium” in sectors where the council’s services excel.

Budget Projection and Income Sources

The council’s projected income from fees and charges for the year stands at approximately £176 million, an amalgamation of various sources like library fines, planning fees, and car parking charges. A unique source of income for the council is the £152,000 it earns annually from selling advertising space on local roundabouts. While some fees are regulated and cannot be profit-driven, others are at the council’s discretion. The budget report suggests that the expected five percent increase in income will be achieved through a blend of higher prices and greater demand.

As the council charts its financial future, striking a balance between income generation and service provision remains the crux of the matter.

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

