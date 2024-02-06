Doowon Climate Control America Fuels Georgia's Automotive Growth with $30M Investment

In a significant boost to Georgia's automotive industry, Doowon Climate Control America, Inc., an established automotive supplier, has unveiled plans to inject over $30 million into the construction of a new manufacturing facility in Metter, Georgia. The initiative, set to generate 200 new jobs in Candler County, underscores an upward trajectory of growth in the state's automotive sector.

Revving Up the Local Economy

The proposed facility, which will sit within the Metter-Candler County I-16 Industrial Park—a site heralded as 'Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development'—is aimed to commence operations in 2026. The core focus will be the production of climate control systems to cater to both traditional and electric vehicles. The arrival of Doowon represents the second automotive supplier to kickstart operations in Candler County within a six-month window, amplifying the region's burgeoning significance in the automotive sphere.

A Beacon of Automotive Growth

Commenting on the development, Governor Brian Kemp underscored the investment as a testament to Georgia's ascendant stature as a national front-runner in auto manufacturing. He pointed out that a considerable chunk of job opportunities and investments had been channeled to communities outside the metro Atlanta region in the fiscal year 2023, signaling a broader distribution of economic prosperity.

Commitment to Community Growth

Expressing the company's dedication, Ki Chun Sung, CEO of Doowon Climate Control America, Inc., pledged to harness the company's technical prowess for the advancement of the local community. Sung extended his gratitude to the State of Georgia and Candler County for their unwavering support and marked the decision as a significant step towards the company's future growth.