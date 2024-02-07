Don Wight Appointed as Simpplr's New Chief Revenue Officer: A Strategic Move for Growth

Don Wight, a seasoned executive with a distinguished track record, has been appointed as the new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) of Simpplr, the leading employee experience (EX) platform. With over 30 years of experience in sales, customer success, business development, enablement, and service delivery, Wight's appointment is a strategic move aimed at bolstering Simpplr's leadership team and accelerating its growth trajectory.

Wight's Impressive Professional Journey

Wight has held pivotal positions as Chief Revenue Officer at several prominent companies, including Nitro, Demandbase, PowerReviews, and most recently, PAR Technology. His tenure at PAR Technology followed its acquisition of Punchh, where he served as President and CRO. His broad experience and strategic mindset make him an invaluable asset to Simpplr's team.

Revamping Simpplr's Global Sales and Alliances

As Simpplr's new CRO, Wight will oversee global sales and form strategic alliances, with plans to create a partner ecosystem for Simpplr. Despite no existing partner program mentioned on Simpplr's website, the ongoing hiring of two senior business development directors for his Alliances team indicates Wight's commitment to this initiative.

Simpplr: A Leader in Employee Experience

Simpplr has been recognized as a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Intranet Packaged Solutions. Utilized by over a million users from companies such as Malwarebytes, Coupa, and BSE, Simpplr's platform is poised for expansion. The company recently raised $70 million in funding led by Sapphire Ventures and has 24 open roles to fill, signaling its readiness for growth.

Under Wight's leadership, Simpplr aims to increase its market presence and implement a strategy that benefits investors, employees, and customers alike. By enhancing work environments and strengthening company culture, Wight and the Simpplr team strive to transform the work experience for billions of people worldwide. The upcoming months are expected to bring interesting developments from Simpplr, potentially reflecting Wight's influence on the company's growth trajectory.