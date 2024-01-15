en English
Business

Dominos Pizza Inc Experiences Slight Drop at Market Opening

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:04 am EST
Dominos Pizza Inc Experiences Slight Drop at Market Opening

Starting the trading session of January 12, 2024, with a slight drop of 0.12% from the previous session, Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE: DPZ) opened at $413.97. The stock’s fluctuations throughout the day saw it reach a high of $413.97 and drop to a low of $406.96, finally closing at $411.80.

Company Performance and Projections

Over the past five years, the annual sales for the company in the Consumer Cyclical sector have grown by 7.29%, with the average annual earnings per share reaching 15.51%. The company’s last fiscal report on September 29, 2023, showed an earnings per share of $4.18, surpassing the expected $3.3 by $0.88, with a net margin of 9.97%. Analysts predict earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year and an increase in EPS of 12.59% over the next five years.

Financial Health

Dominos Pizza Inc boasts a gross margin of 36.34%, an operating margin of 16.50%, and a pretax margin of 12.63%. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a price to sales ratio of 3.21, and a price to free cash flow of 30.44. The diluted EPS is $14.62, with projections of $4.38 for the next quarter and $15.71 for the next year.

Market Indicators

The company has a market float of $34.66 million with outstanding shares totaling $35.42 million. Dominos Pizza Inc has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, with sales totaling $4,537 million and income of $452,260 thousand. The stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $391.20, and the 200-day Moving Average is $360.45. Resistance levels are projected at $414.53, $417.75, and $421.54, with support levels at $407.52, $403.73, and $400.51.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

