Dominican Republic and Alpitour Secure Future of Tourism with New Flight Agreement

In a decisive move to bolster tourism, David Collado, the Minister of Tourism for the Dominican Republic, has recently inked a pivotal agreement with Alpitour, a prominent Italian travel company. The deal ensures the maintenance of four direct flights per week from Italy to La Romana, a popular tourist hub in the Dominican Republic. Stepping beyond the confirmation of current routes, the pact also teases the potential for a new direct flight corridor from France.

Key Figures at the Signing Event

The signing event was graced by significant personalities, including Gabriele Burgio, the executive president of Alpitour, along with noteworthy officials from La Romana Airport and the Civil Aviation Board. Among the attendees were José E. Marte Piantini and Héctor Porcella of the Civil Aviation Institute. The presence of such an esteemed ensemble underscores the magnitude of this agreement.

Alpitour's Commitment and Expansion Plans

Burgio, during the event, reiterated his company's longstanding commitment to the Dominican Republic, hinting at the possibility of ramping up the number of flights in the future. His words echoed Alpitour's confidence in the potential of the Dominican Republic as a tourist hotspot and the company's plans to expand its operations.

Significance of the Agreement for Dominican Republic

Collado, in his remarks, extended gratitude towards Alpitour for their unwavering faith in the Dominican Republic as a tourist destination. He underscored the import of this agreement for the nation's tourism sector, hinting at the potential economic and social benefits that could stem from this project.

In essence, this agreement between the Dominican Republic and Alpitour not only cements the current air travel infrastructure but also opens up exciting possibilities for future expansion. It is a testament to the ever-growing allure of the Dominican Republic as a leading tourist destination, and the potential it holds for companies like Alpitour willing to invest and grow with it.